Some scepticism On The Inevitability Of Operation Twist

From Nomura’s George Goncalves, a sceptical take on the inevitability of Operation Twist, that the Fed will announce the selling of short-end debt and buying of more longer-term debt at its big meeting next week:



Overall market expectations seem to be for some form of Operation Twist at the FOMC meeting, but we think those looking for front-end selling could be disappointed. Sovereign concerns in the eurozone have the potential to snowball into a European (or global) banking crisis and the potential impact of sovereign default could be catastrophic. We continue to argue that if things are that bad in the world the Fed should skip operation twist and IOER cuts and instead go ahead with QE3 as risk markets seem to be falling off the QE wagon again (or at least wait for a catalyst to do so – either where the ECB adopts QE after a systemic breakdown and/or the US economic data worsen further). However, our base case as per the macro section is that no change or a minor adjustment via twist-light is the best course of Fed action as we wait for the final outcome out in Europe – all of which we believe would amount to a disappointment for the market.

