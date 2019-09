Facebook and MySpace love to talk about how seriously they take your privacy. But only a fool believes that the stuff you put on a social networking site is truly private. Former Forbes colleague David Ewalt and I talked about the topic last night on G4TV’s Attack of the Show. Watch the whole segment after the jump.



