Why Online Brand Marketers Better Get An Interest In Pinterest, Fast

If you’re a marketer or advertiser specializing in online sales and are reliant on e-commerce to sustain your business and you’re not on Pinterest, to quote Kool & the Gang “Get Down On It.”



A few months ago I wrote of the need for brand managers to get “pinterested” due to the fact that women, AKA the one responsible for the majority of household purchase decisions has “developed an affinity for the latest and greatest social media platform.” It would also appear that those in the e-commerce world better also get “pinterested” if they have not already.

Recently, Shopify, an e-commerce platform utilized by thousands of online businesses, analysed data from 25,000 of their online “stores” and what they found was enough to make any e-marketer sit up and take a very vested interest in Pinterest.

Their analysis showed that traffic coming from Pinterest is as much as that coming via Twitter. Pretty impressive given the “youth” of Pinterest compared to the more “aged” Twitter.

But it gets better.

Their analysis also showed that when a customer makes a purchase after coming over via Pinterest, they spend on average twice as much if they had come via Twitter or Facebook.

Cue the obligatory infographic and also check out the stats Shopify threw in re: the fact that the daily number of Pinterest users has risen by 145 per cent since January 1, 2012 and how Pinterest is now the third most popular social network in the world, having passed LinkedIn.

Why Ask Why?

So why is Pinterest driving that much more traffic and generating more sales than the other social media platforms?

Well it would be easy to say it’s all due to the fact that Pinterest relies on the visual rather than the written word.

But in actuality, that is precisely the reason I think Pinterest has become so popular and so good at generating traffic and revenue. Consumers, in case you didn’t know, are people. Yes I know, shocking.

As people, they/we prefer to see rather than read, especially when sitting in front of a computer or smartphone or tablet, right?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

Well in the case of Pinterest, a picture is worth a whole lot of traffic and more sales. Not a bad deal if you ask me.

Of course this does not mean you should bag your Twitter and Facebook and Google+ accounts in favour of Pinterest only.

No, it simply means that if you’re in online marketing or any form of marketing that has an online aspect to it and are not using Pinterest right now, you should start. And if you’re already using it, great. Keep up the good work.

Source: Shopify

Named one of the Top 100 Influencers In Social Media (#41) by Social Technology Review, Steve Olenski is a freelance writer/blogger currently looking for full-time work. He has worked on some of the biggest brands in the world and has over 20 years experience in advertising and marketing. He lives in Philly and can be reached via email,Twitter, LinkedIn or his website.

