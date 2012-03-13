Why Old People Hate The Internet

John Herrman

About five per cent of adults still use dialup, AOL or otherwise. Let’s assume that rounds out to about about 10 million people. That’s a lot! That’s a whole 56k Belgium. Or narrow-band New York City.

Dial-up is still cheaper that broadband, but not by much. The reasons for living with 56k run like this: You don’t want to, or can’t, pay for broadband; you live in a rural area without broadband; or, most commonly, you have never even heard of “broadband.”

