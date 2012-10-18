Here's Why The Obama Campaign Was Fighting So Hard For Early Voting In Ohio

Photo: AP

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a one-sentence decision Tuesday that will likely give the Obama campaign a boost in Ohio.Obama sued to allow early voting the three days before the election in Ohio, and an appeals court sided with him.



The Supreme Court has guaranteed early voting can happen in Ohio by refusing to stay the appeals court’s decision.

But why would early voting in the swing state give Democrats such a boost?

Back in 2004, massive lines in Ohio discouraged poor and minority voters – people who tend to be Democrats – from sticking it out and voting, The New York Times reported at the time.

“If time is money, a long wait is sort of a poll tax, and the rich may be more able to pay for it,” the Times reported.

Ohio seemed to fix the problem for the 2008 election by allowing early voting, Rick Hasen reported for Slate Monday.

But the Republican-dominated legislature got rid of early voting for all voters except members of the military and other people overseas.

Since a 2012 survey from the Military Times reveals that just about 11 per cent of the troops are Democrats, it’s pretty clear why Obama might have fought to maintain early voting for all Ohioans.

