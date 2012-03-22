Why Now Is Not The Time To Quit Yahoo

Photo: Flickr/Yodel Anecdotal

Now that CEO Scott Thompson is reorganising the company, and suing Facebook, everyone expects a mass exodus of the smartest Yahoos.And, while some Yahoos are streaming for the exits, especially since bonuses have been paid out, there’s one reason that a mass exit won’t happen right away.



Yahoo is about to fire a bunch of people. With firings comes severance packages. If you’re a Yahoo, and you could get a nice severance package, wouldn’t you wait?

