Can the novel coronavirus be stopped?

- In late 2019, a new strain of coronavirus was detected in humans; the subsequent disease is now known as COVID-19.
- The virus spread quickly and is proving difficult to stop and slow down.
- There are many issues when it comes to stopping a new virus, such as the similarities in symptoms they often show to other diseases.
- But accurate detection, containment, medications, and vaccinations will all play a huge role in making sure this doesn’t become a global pandemic.
- For the latest case total, death toll, and travel information, see Business Insider’s live updates here.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.