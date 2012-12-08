Leaked Autopsy Report Reveals Graphic Details About Notorious B.I.G.'s Death

A never-before-seen autopsy report has been discovered today, 15 years after one of the most iconic rappers was slain in Los Angeles.



TMZ has uncovered the report, which graphically details the MC’s death. According to the report, Notorious B.I.G. aka Christopher Wallace was shot a total of 4 times in a drive-by shooting.

Wallace was struck in the left forearm, which traveled down to his wrist, in the back, which missed all vital organs and exited through his left shoulder. A third gunshot hit his outer left thigh and exited through his inner left thigh. TMZ details the third gunshot further, “the projectile strikes the left side of the scrotum, causing a very shallow, 3/8 inch linear laceration.”

The fourth bullet was the fatal shot that took Wallace’s life. The gunshot entered his body through his right hip and ripped its way through several vital organs…before coming to rest in his left shoulder area, perforating Wallace’s colon, liver, heart, and upper lobe of his left lung.

Here is the full document TMZ discovered:

Photo: TMZ

