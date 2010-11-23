Why North Korea Attacked

The island that was attacked

North Korea’s reason for going on the offensive seems to be anger over a military drill it said was “simulating an invasion of the North,” according to the NYT.The military drill, called Safeguarding The Nation, is a annual exercise involving 70,000 troops along with some American forces.



60-70 houses on the island were destroyed at the military facility and at least two Korean soldiers were killed.

At first glance, this bears much in common with the sinking of the Cheonan warship last May, which everyone short of China blamed on North Korea. In that attack and the weeks that followed, Pyongyang showed itself ready to respond to any and all militaristic gestures. North Korea may have been emboldened after getting away scot free.

What else do we know?

Last weekend a uranium enrichment facility was discovered in the North, sparking concern over a nuclear threat

North Korea is also in the midst of a change of power, as Kim Jong un replaces father Kim Jong il. Geopolitical analysts have warned of an internal power struggle that may result.

