Why Nokia's Deal With Apple May Spark A Mobile Patent War

After a protracted period of patent warfare, Nokia and Apple appear to have settled their differences — with a bundle of cash. Nokia boss Stephen Elop says the two companies have agreed to drop their lawsuits against each other, with Apple paying a one-time sum and a regular licence fee to use Nokia’s technology.



“We are very pleased to have Apple join the growing number of Nokia licensees,” said Elop in the announcement, before suggesting that Nokia might be able to use its apparent victory to prize some money out of the hands of other companies as well. That means Android, in particular, could be in the firing line.

