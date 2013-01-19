Why Nokia’s 3D-Printing Move Embraces The Future

Nokia has just done something pretty unusual: it’s invited its users to effectively tailor an element of its smartphone hardware to their individual needs.



As a Friday present for its more enterprising fans, the Finnish firm announced the release of what it calls a ‘3D-printing Development Kit’, or 3DK, for the back shell of its Lumia 820 handset. Here’s how Nokia community and developer marketing manager John Kneeland described it:

