You're right, nobody listens to you -- here's why

We’ve become a nation of phone zombies with average attention spans of 8.25 seconds — less than a goldfish.

The result? Already bad listening skills have gotten worse, and managers are no exception. According to ResourcefulManager.com, a website that offers advice and resources for managers, the average Fortune 500 manager scores a 2 out of 5 on listening abilities.

There’s a cost: errors, miscommunication, wasted time, and employee turnover.

ResourcefulManager created the following infographic to highlight the growing problem.

