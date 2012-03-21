Why Nobody Is Talking About The Baltic Dry Index Anymore

The Baltic Dry Index — that infamous measure of shipping prices — rose again today, and it’s basically gone up every single day for 1 month.



Baltic Dry Index

Photo: Bloomberg

Anyway, this explains why nobody’s been talking about it lately.

It’s one of those measures that people love to hype up when it’s going down, but then when it’s going up people stop caring.

The truth of the matter is that it’s not a good economic measure (as we’ve explained here) so we don’t bother talking about it on the way up or down usually. But, we just thought we’d explain why you haven’t heard about it in a while.

