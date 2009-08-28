Why No Regulation Of Credit-Default Swaps Or Securitization Could Have Stopped The Bubble

If you’re interested in the debate over financial innovation (is it good or bad!?) then you ought to check out Felix Salmon’s discussion of an article by Simon Johnson and James Kwak, the authors of the popular blog Baseline Scenario.



They’re all on the same side, so the debate is advanced. But not surprisingly it comes back to two acronyms we’ve heard over and over and over again: CDSs and CDOs.

In different manners, these novel ways of insuring debt and repackaging debt had a hand in greatly expanding the supply of available credit, which helped inflate the housing bubble. And you know what happened from there.

If it hadn’t been so easy to repackage crap mortgages into securities rated AAA, via the magic of the CDO, then there probably would have been much less subprime lending. At least in theory. And the same goes for the CDS market. If it hadn’t been so easy (or cheap) to buy insurance against shaky assets, then that too would have constrained lending.

So it only stands to reason that if we’d regulated these products more tightly — if we hadn’t let AIG (AIG) sell CDS so cheaply merely because it had an AAA-rating as a company — then we might not have gotten the bubble. Strictly speaking, this sounds true.

But at best, tighter regulation would have merely delayed the housing bubble, perhaps giving us a few more years of bubbly bliss. The real problem was, in the days before the bust, homeownership was universally considered to be A Good Thing. President Bush loved it. The Democrats loved it. Nothing could get in its way. By the time we discovered the extent of subprime lending, Ben Bernanke was calling it a great advance of technology.

The process of owning a home was thought to be an almost mystical experience, connoting economic and spiritual health upon any who went through it. So imagine if we had regulated CDS more closely, and AIG wasn’t providing cover for the rest of the world to write bad loans? So what? Do you think that would have stopped anything? Heck no.

Eventually, we’d have reached the point where banks couldn’t lend any more money, while at the same time millions of Americans would have been scandalously “un-homed” and politicians and regulators would have set forth to see what the roadblocks were to more lending. And they would have settled on the CDS market, or maybe they would have expanded Fannie and Freddie. They would have taken any number of options to deregulate and expand credit to fix this problem.

Now some might say it’s ridiculous to object to regulation on the grounds that it would have been overturned. But in this case there is no doubt, and politicians/regulators actions to expand homeownership at all costs proves it.

Sadly, we had to have the housing collapse to demonstrate that homeownership isn’t always an unalloyed good. But wait! Politicians still believe that it is.

Even post-bubble, expanding homeownership and keeping people in their owned homes (even if they remain underwater) is promoted. There’s almost nothing we can do to disabuse people of the homeownership ideal, and pre-bust, no piddly regulation would’ve been allowed to stand in the way of The American Dream.

