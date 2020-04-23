Why no one knows if COVID-19 is seasonal

- Many people have wondered whether warmer weather will slow COVID-19.
- That’s because the flu is transmitted much more easily in winters dry and cold conditions with cases dropping when humidity levels rise.
- But COVID-19, it is not the same as the flu and the susceptible pool of people who can be infected is much larger.
- So seasonality won’t have as much of an impact until more people develop immunity to it.
- For now physical distancing will have a much more efficient impact on slowing the virus.
