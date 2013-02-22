Why No One Is Talking About Yahoo’s—Or Anyone Else’s—New Homepage

Yahoo has a new homepage, but you’d be forgiven for not noticing, since fewer people than ever are visiting it. In December 2012, for example, traffic to the domain Yahoo.com was down 24% from a year ago.



Like other titans of another tech age, Yahoo is facing an existential threat against which it may be defenseless: People just don’t surf the web the way they used to. It is now the rule, rather than the exception, to share links over Facebook, Twitter and “dark social” (e.g., email or text messages), which means that most people are arriving on pages buried deep within websites, and may never go near the homepage.

