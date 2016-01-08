There's been a huge surge in female-led blockbusters -- but barely any action figures for them

Between “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the final “Hunger Games” movie, 2015 was a huge year for female-led blockbusters.

However, toymakers haven’t caught up.

A new “Star Wars” Monopoly game didn’t include the film’s main character, Rey (Daisy Ridley). According to Hasbro, including her in the game would have been a “spoiler.” However, this seems like a flimsy excuse, given that she is prominently featured in every trailer and TV spot. Plus, new characters Finn and Kylo Ren are included in the game.

This isn’t the first time this has happened.

People noticed that Black Widow didn’t make it into a lot of the “Avengers” box sets. They instead included characters who didn’t even make the movie.

After internet outcry, Hasbro added Rey to Monopoly.

“We love your passion for Rey, and are happy to share that we will be including her in Monopoly: Star Wars game, available later this year,” Hasbro tweeted.

According to The Wrap, Toys R Us said that toys based on female “Star Wars” characters were “fly[ing] off shelves.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

