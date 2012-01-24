WHY NEWT IS WINNING: His Best Debate Moments

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

There are few candidates as good at getting an audience on its feet as Newt Gingrich.Newt loves fights, and that’s probably because he so often wins them. In debates, he attacks his fellow candidates, the media, and President Obama with a gusto that’s almost joyous.



It was that very quality that helped bring Gingrich’s campaign back from the dead in November, and again this month after sustained attacks from Mitt Romney crushed his momentum in Iowa. In last week’s CNN debate, just one testy response to a debate question was enough to turn the South Carolina primary upside down and catapult Gingrich to victory.

As the race heats up in Florida with tonight’s NBC debate, Gingrich will try to secure the impression that he’s the only candidate with the guts to go head-to-head with President Obama in the fall.

If these moments are any indication, he has a good shot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.