10 reasons New Yorkers should be elated Chick-fil-A is finally coming

AP S. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A (second right) poses with son Dan T. Cathy (far left), daughter Trudy White, and son Donald ‘Bubba’ Cathy.

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A will open its first New York City restaurant this summer as part of a national expansion.

The three-story restaurant will be located on 6th avenue and West 37th Street in the Midtown neighbourhood of Manhattan, Crain’s New York Business reports.

The company is now planning a massive national expansion.

Here’s why Chick-fil-A is so popular.

1. Chicken sandwich

This chicken sandwich is unrivalled. According to Chick-fil-A, it’s “a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.” While no one knows the secret sauce, copycat recipes call for the chicken breast to be brined in pickle juice.

2. Waffle Fries

The waffle fries are perfectly crispy and delicious every time. They’re also a nice alternative to the classic fries available at most other fast-food chains.

3. Milkshakes

In addition to the classic flavours, Chick-fil-A has peach and cookies and cream versions. The hand-spun milkshakes are made with Chik-fil-A’s own “IceDream” softserve and they are topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The company also offers seasonal flavours.

4. Awesome breakfast.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit has an avid following. The buttery, warm bread crumbles in your mouth and it’s a perfect complement to the juicy, uniquely seasoned fried chicken patty. Other breakfast options include breakfast burritos, parfaits, and oatmeal.

5. Special events.

Chick-fil-A restaurants often host special events. Recently, it hosted all-you-can-eat nuggets nights.