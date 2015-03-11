10 reasons New Yorkers should be elated Chick-fil-A is finally coming

Ashley Lutz, Hayley Peterson
S. Truett CathyAPS. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A (second right) poses with son Dan T. Cathy (far left), daughter Trudy White, and son Donald ‘Bubba’ Cathy.

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A will open its first New York City restaurant this summer as part of a national expansion.

The three-story restaurant will be located on 6th avenue and West 37th Street in the Midtown neighbourhood of Manhattan, Crain’s New York Business reports.

The company is now planning a massive national expansion.

Here’s why Chick-fil-A is so popular.

1. Chicken sandwich

This chicken sandwich is unrivalled. According to Chick-fil-A, it’s “a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.” While no one knows the secret sauce, copycat recipes call for the chicken breast to be brined in pickle juice.

Chick-fil-a-chicken sandwichWikimedia Commons

2. Waffle Fries

The waffle fries are perfectly crispy and delicious every time. They’re also a nice alternative to the classic fries available at most other fast-food chains.

Chick-fil-a waffle fries Chick-fil-A

3. Milkshakes

In addition to the classic flavours, Chick-fil-A has peach and cookies and cream versions. The hand-spun milkshakes are made with Chik-fil-A’s own “IceDream” softserve and they are topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The company also offers seasonal flavours.

Chick fil a milkshakechickfila on Instagram

4. Awesome breakfast.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit has an avid following. The buttery, warm bread crumbles in your mouth and it’s a perfect complement to the juicy, uniquely seasoned fried chicken patty. Other breakfast options include breakfast burritos, parfaits, and oatmeal.

Chick fil a chicken biscuitchickfila on Instagram

5. Special events.

Chick-fil-A restaurants often host special events. Recently, it hosted all-you-can-eat nuggets nights.