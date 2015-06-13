Here's why Netflix released 'Orange Is the New Black' early

Netflix made a splash on Thursday when it released the third season of “Orange Is the New Black” six hours early.

The season’s episodes were originally supposed to post at 3 a.m. ET. Instead, they dropped at 9 p.m. ET and caused an instant wave of excitement among fans.

Attention inmates! Orange Is the New Black season 3 is out on early release. #OrangeCon

— Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2015

“OITNB,” the abbreviation for the show’s title, began trending within minutes of Netflix’s announcement, reported CNN.

So, why did Netflix release the season early? First and foremost, to create buzz around the show’s release. That’s a given and they accomplished that.

But, also the timing of the release coincided with an announcement made during Orange Con, a gathering of “OITNB” fans, cast members, and producers held Thursday in New York City, an individual close to the show told Business Insider.

Here’s some shots of the scene at OrangeCon:

Once the announcement was made at OrangeCon, the stars were given to the OK to spread the news to their fans via social media:

It’s official!! Season 3 of @OITNB is on @netflix right now!!!!

— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 12, 2015

SORRY BUT #OITNB SEASON 3 IS OUT NOW!! EARLY RELEASE FOR GOOD A-HAVIOR!!!! SLLEIJDNKSKSJ pic.twitter.com/VGlygLrPnv

— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) June 12, 2015

And the fans went justifiably berserk:

