Why Nancy Pelosi Couldn't Push David Wu Out Fast Enough

I refer, of course, to the impending resignation of Rep. David Wu. On Friday, the Oregon press reported that the 56-year-old Democratic congressman was alleged to have had “an unwanted sexual encounter” with the teenage daughter of an old friend last Thanksgiving.



Even by the hormone soaked politicalscape of today, it was a disturbing charge, a breed apart from the often semi-comic sexcapades to which we’ve grown accustomed of late.

Continue reading at The Daily Beast>

