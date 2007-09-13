Why MySpace TV Show (NWS) Has a Chance

Tired of network red tape and b.s., veteran TV producers Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick are creating their next show, “Quarterlife,” for MySpace. If the duo were simply to port TV episodes to MySpace, the venture would fail miserably, no matter how cool it sounds. (Why? Because as CBS’s Quincy Smith notes, Internet users don’t want to watch full-length TV episodes). Fortunately, Herskovitz and Zwick appear to understand this and will be creating 8 minute episodes. Eight minutes is still eternity online, but it’s a heck of a lot more consumable than, say, 22 minutes.



The play for most TV producers who want to end run cable companies and networks is cable-bypass, which is still a few years away. Once Internet companies like Veoh, YouTube, and blip.tv can effortlessly feed a stream of content onto hundreds of millions of flat-screens, the “gate-keeping” power of networks and cable companies will vaporize. (The need for quality programming won’t, however–which is also good news for talented producers).

