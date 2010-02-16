Why MySpace And The Internet Could Kill Rupert Murdoch

From Newser: One of the many things that Rupert Murdoch is good at is dealing with failure. It is worthy of a business school case study how News Corp. has so often managed not to acknowledge or be blamed for its messes. This includes DirecTV, TV Guide, his MCI satellite joint venture, his great investment in China, the Times of London, pretty much every newspaper he’s bought in the US, including, perhaps most notably, the Wall Street Journal, as well as all of Murdoch’s Internet ventures—Delphi, iGuide, Pagesix.com, and, most recently, MySpace, briefly the crown jewel of News Corp.



Continue reading at Newser →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.