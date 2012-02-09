Why Most Women Don't Want To Be Like Sheryl Sandberg

Photo: Business Insider

Running a startup demands a lot of time. That’s why expecting entrepreneurs often joke that their second startup is on the way. An entrepreneur tells us that he’s surrounded by mid-career women and they tend to think that working really hard to become a top VC or other top position is simply not worth it.



In a blog post, serial entrepreneur Penelope Trunk wrote that most “women don’t want to be like Sheryl Sandberg.”

While Sandberg has two children, she has several nannies that work around the clock, Trunk found out when she spoke to a direct report of Sandberg. When Trunk worked, she also had nannies. Trunk wrote that:

Sandberg’s right when she says that the thing holding women back is women’s ambition. But I don’t see that changing any time soon. Even after the Facebook IPO. I’m afraid that what the Facebook IPO means for women is nothing. Sandberg is not a role model. She’s an aberration.

Even if you don’t agree with Sandberg’s work ethic, you can’t argue with this bit of advice. At our IGNITION conference in New York, Sandberg told women that “The most important career choice you’ll make is who you marry. I have an awesome husband, and we’re 50/50.”

