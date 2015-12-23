I used a moisturizer on my face every day for two weeks -- and now I finally get why it's so important

Shutterstock Using the right product can make all the difference.

I’ve always been one of those guys who doesn’t do anything to his skin. I would usually wake up, shower, brush my teeth, and walk out the door.

Sometimes I would wipe the excess oil off my face with my hands — without soap or cleanser — in the shower, but that’s really as far as I went in my skincare routine.

As any grooming or dermatological professional will tell you, I was making a huge mistake.

It wasn’t until until I spoke with Dr. Terrence Keaney, a dermatologist specializing in men’s skin, for a series of articles on men’s skincare, that I realised just what I was doing to my skin — or, rather, not doing.

He stressed to me the importance of keeping the skin moisturized and protected via sunscreen, as it wards off premature skin ageing, stops wrinkles from settling in, and prevents skin cancer.

Now obviously those are three things no one particularly wants, but they’re also not really on the typical guy’s radar.

I wasn’t convinced I would be able to keep it up every day, but the insistence of multiple experts convinced me I needed to at least try it — and boy am I glad I did.

I’ve been wearing a moisturizer every day for the last two weeks, and I’ve noticed a huge difference in how my skin looks and feels. It’s not “magic,” but it is a subtle, yet noticeable improvement. My skin doesn’t feel dry or tight after I wash it, it’s noticeably softer and more supple, and the fine lines of my brow and under my eyes are much less noticeable.

My skin just looks better on a day-to-day basis — much better than I would have guessed one small step in the morning would have been able to do.

You should try it, too. I’m not saying you should obsess over your skin à la Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho,” but using just one product in the morning will make a world of difference.

I guarantee you’ll be happy with the results.

