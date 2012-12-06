Why Mobile Gaming Companies Are Anything But Screwed

Photo: Flickr / Fortune Live Media

At least for right now, mobile games still rule the app world.New research released by analyst firm Canalys shows that 24 of the 25 top grossing developers in the leading app stores are gaming companies.



Specifically, out of 700,000 apps in the world, Canalys found that 25 star developers accounted for about 50% of total app store revenue ($60 million of $120 million) during the first 20 days of November. All but one of those top developers were game developers.

The leaders included Zynga, Electronic Arts, Disney, Kabam, Rovio, Glu, Gameloft and Storm8’s TeamLava.

“Part of the story here is that successful game developers almost invariably have multiple titles generating revenue,” Canalys VP and Principal Analyst Chris Jones said in a release. “Zynga, for example, had 15 titles in the list of top 300 grossing iPhone apps on average in Apple’s App Store every day, and nine titles in the equivalent list in the Google Play store.”

Of the top 300 paid apps in the App Store, games accounted for 145 of them. Likewise, games accounted for 116 of the top 300 paid apps in the Google Play store.

In fact, if you’re not a gaming company, your app may struggle.

“With top game developers’ content so prevalent in the stores, it can be hard for other good quality apps to get the attention they deserve,” says Canalys’ senior analyst, Tim Shepard. “Developers of other kinds of apps need to consider how to promote them.”

