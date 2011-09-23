Why Mitt Romney Wants Sarah Palin To Run For President

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney told USA Today’s Susan Page yesterday that he is hoping former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin enters the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Here’s the interview:



Q: Do you think Sarah Palin will jump into the race?

A: I don’t think there’s any way of predicting that. I think it would be a good thing if she did. She would make the race that much more exciting, bring more people to watch the debates, and I hope she gets in.

Palin’s entrance into the race would steal quite a bit of thunder from Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s surging campaign, as the two appeal to the same subset of conservative voters.

A letter from her political action committee obtained by the Des Moines Register said Palin is “on the verge of making her decision of whether or not to run for office,” and asked for donations because: “It’s one of the most difficult and important decisions of her life.”

In an interview with Sean Hannity last night on Fox News, she said she would make her decision by November.

“You do. I mean, legally, you do. Because you have to start getting your ducks lined up to have your name on these ballots,” she said. “But I do think Sean; this is going to be such an unconventional election cycle.”

But most political observers doubt she would enter the race this late, and she has demonstrated no signs that she is building a campaign team.

Wathc Palin on Hannity below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.