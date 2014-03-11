Why Millennials Need Constant Feedback At Work

If you have millennials working for you, don’t wait until the annual performance review to unload all your praise and criticism on them. Instead, make an effort to engage in meaningful and productive conversations with your employees on a weekly basis.

The New York Times’ Adam Bryant recently interviewed Jeff Lawson, chief executive of Twilio, a cloud communications company in San Francisco, about managing millennial workers. Lawson says they enjoy constant feedback because they always want to be learning and growing.

They’re not looking for constant praise, he says, but rather they want to “keep score” on how they’re doing in all aspects of their career. “[They] never want to have a surprise,” Lawson says.

Millennials grew up with the Internet, which offers instant gratification and quick feedback, and they expect that in other aspects of their lives. “That’s just part of the changing ethos, especially with younger workers,” Lawson explains. “If you get into the habit of regular feedback, it’s not confrontational; it’s just the ebb and flow of conversation and a constant tweaking of how you work with somebody.”

Constant feedback is also beneficial to employers. Checking in with employees on a regular basis may allow you to unearth any conflict, concerns, and ideas in a more timely manner.

