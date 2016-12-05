Why Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 will delight you

Photo: Supplied

Surface Pro 4 does more. Just like you.

Even in an age when we’ve all come to expect more from our devices, the Surface Pro 4 from Microsoft is full of surprises.

Ultra-thin and versatile, this is a surprisingly beefy machine.

It transforms easily from a laptop into a beautiful tablet.

The laptop-class keyboard, that is available to purchase separately, features backlit keys and a large multi-touch trackpad, which will feel unlike any tablet keyboard you would have experienced before.

You’ll be looking at a high-resolution PixelSense™ Display designed to be viewed, touched, and written on.

For easy viewing, the built-in kickstand lets your screen rest at almost any angle, and has up to 9 hours of video playback — perfect for Netflix© binges.

Photo: Supplied

What’s so great about the Surface Pro 4 is the fact you get two devices in one. The Type Cover, that can also be purchased, is a slim, traditional keyboard. You get the speed and feel of a classic keyboard, and you can go from laptop to tablet in an instant.

There are options to connect to a Surface Dock and use up to two high-resolution monitors as well, if you need more screen space.

When it comes to working, you can write, draw or mark-up documents digitally with the Surface Pen. It feels as natural as pen on paper; with precision ink on one end and an eraser on the other.

With one click of the Surface Pen, a blank OneNote page appears for quick notes.

Use OneNote to search your handwritten notes or convert them into text so you can easily organise your ideas. Text reads like a printed page with the high contrast display, so it’s easy on your eyes.

Or quickly turn your thoughts into action in Windows Ink. In this app, you can sketch, write, and erase naturally with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

In terms of software, it’s quite surprising how much is packed into such a small device. Surface Pro 4 has all the power you need for even the most demanding apps, along with creative and professional software.

Photo: Supplied

It runs a full Windows and Office suite including Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel. It has complete security features which means it stays up to date to protect you from viruses and malware — no need to buy additional firewall protection.

Instead of typing a password, you can log in with your face! An enterprise-grade face recognition sign-in with Windows Hello allows you to log in quickly and simply, getting you working faster.

Photo: Supplied

A huge 1 terabyte of lightning fast SSD memory is fitted in for all of your programs, apps, photos, videos, and music. You can quickly switch between complex programs with up to 16GB of RAM memory.

It has 1080p front and rear facing cameras capable of capturing stunning images, and stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium.

It’s got all the power and performance that you want with the latest 6th generation Intel® Core™ m3, i5, and i7 processors. This makes it not only more powerful — but allows the system to run cooler which makes it quieter than ever before.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.