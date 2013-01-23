Why Microsoft Would Want A Piece Of Dell

If Microsoft takes a $1 billion to $3 billion stake in Dell, a possibility under discussion according to CNBC, the deal would mean more of a captive audience for Microsoft’s bread-and-butter Windows desktop and server operating systems.



CNBC reporter David Faber characterised Microsoft’s prospective investment as part of mezzanine funding — a mix of debt and equity that typically goes to finance the expansion of an existing company — for the stressed hardware maker. Talk of Dell going private has circulated for a week or so with Silver Lake Partners reportedly driving that deal. The rumoured price is $13 to $14 per share.

