Why Microsoft Stock Went Up 4% On Thursday

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Microsoft shares are on a big rally lately, up almost 30% since Thanksgiving.That includes a 4% rise on Thursday.



But that rise had nothing to do with fundamentals of the company. Instead, it’s all about reallocation.

Every quarter for the last umpteen years, Bill Gates has unloaded Microsoft shares — recently it’s been around 20 million shares per quarter. He does this to diversify his portfolio — nobody wants their wealth tied up in one place — and to fund his Foundation and other things.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Holt pointed out in a note on Thursday that this means Gates, CEO Steve Ballmer, and other insiders will soon hold less than 10% of Microsoft’s shares. When that happens, the Standard and Poor index is likely to put more Microsoft stock in the “basket” of diversified shares that make up the S&P 500.

Basically, the S&P does not recognise Microsoft’s full market value today, but discounts it by about 12% because so much is held by insiders. But when insider holdings drop below 10%, it will recognise the full value of the company.

That means that every index fund will suddenly have to increase its holdings of Microsoft shares by — you guessed it — 12%.

But the larger rally has been driven by the fact investors like the fact that Microsoft’s revenue and earnings have been rising even while Windows sales have been dropping. That shows diversification — the Business Division (mostly Office) and Server & Tools division (infrastructure software) have been growing around 10% per year. The thinking is that once Windows 8 comes out next year, revenue and earnings will really take off.

At any rate, we must point out that the rally means Microsoft’s market cap of around $262 billion is now again way ahead of IBM’s at $227 billion. IBM briefly passed Microsoft a couple times last year. Microsoft is once again clearly the second most valuable tech company in the world, after Apple (which is at $468 billion). Google is fourth, around $197 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.