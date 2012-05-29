Why Microsoft Killed Windows Live

Microsoft is finally killing off the confusing “Windows Live” brand. It’s being replaced with a renewed focus on Microsoft’s biggest piece of software – the Windows OS – together with a new and all-encompassing identity system named “Microsoft account.”



Windows Live has been Microsoft’s online branding since it was unveiled back in November 2005. But Windows Live never worked, mainly because the brand was applied to Microsoft products inconsistently and seemingly at random.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.