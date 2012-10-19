Why Microsoft Hasn't Made A Good Enough Case For Surface RT

Microsoft took enough Surface with Windows RT pre-orders to sell out of one model — the lowest priced model is currently back-ordered for three weeks — but is it a hit? It’s far too early to say, given that few have had hands-on time with the product of course. And I can’t say I’m impressed by a “pre-order sellout” for a brand new product and platform without knowing how many units were produced. Still, it’s likely a good day for Microsoft as there is clearly a market for Surface tablets.



However, I’m starting to wonder who fits in that market.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.