Why Microsoft employees are suddenly playing a LOT of Windows Solitaire

25 years ago, Solitaire debuted in Windows.

To celebrate Microsoft is throwing an internal competition to find the best players in the company, Microsoft says.

The employees who rank highest in the leaderboards will face off against players from the public during a June 5 tournament hosted within the game, Microsoft says. (And yes, online Solitaire tournaments are a thing.)

Solitaire has changed a bunch since it was first released on May 18, 1990. In addition to the classic game, there are now others like Klondike, FreeCell, Spider, TriPeaks, and Pyramid.

These games, along with their cousins, Minesweeper and Hearts, have long been known as productivity wasters.

Solitaire was actually removed from Windows 8 — you had to download it from the Windows store. But it’s making a come-back in Windows 10, along with Minesweeper. Plus, Microsoft is also giving Windows 10 one of the most addictive, biggest productivity waster games of all time, Candy Crush.

