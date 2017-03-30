Michelle Pfeiffer explains why she 'disappeared' from Hollywood

HBO Michelle Pfeiffer in HBO’s ‘Wizard of Lies.’

In the ’80s and early ’90s, Michelle Pfeiffer was everywhere in Hollywood, thanks to her raw talent and versatility. And it all started with her role opposite Al Pacino in 1983’s “Scarface.”

Before that, she was a cool rider in the terrible but unforgettable “Grease 2.” She then moved on to earn three Oscar nominations, starred opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence,” and portayed Catwoman in “Batman Returns” and to this day is probably the best part of that movie.

But after that, she took on fewer roles and in less high-profile movies. Her last IMDb credit before 2017 is 2013’s “The Family.”

In an interview in Interview magazine with Darren Aronofsky, her director for “Mother!” which also stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Pfeiffer explains her disappearance from the Hollywood spotlight:

“I’ve never lost my love for acting,” Pfeiffer said. “I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhireable. And then… I don’t know, time just went on… I disappeared, yeah.”

In 2017, Pfieffer is back. Her two children are all grown up and out of the house, so she can focus on her career in a big way. In May, you can see her in HBO’s Bernie Madoff movie “The Wizard of Lies” with Robert De Niro and Hank Azaria. Later this year, she’ll be in Aronofsky’s “Mother!” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” with Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, and Daisy Ridley.

