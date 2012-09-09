Why Men Will Never Fully Recover From The Great Recession

Photo: Flickr/mecredis

The recession affected men’s careers the most, and the workplace will never be the same. But men will never fully recover because the bad economy simply expedited something that had been happening for years, according to Hanna Rosin’s new book The End of Men: And the Rise of Women

Rosin explains in her book:

In the Great Recession, three-quarters of the 7.5 million jobs were lost by men. The worst-hit industries were overwhelmingly male and deeply identified with macho: contruction, manufacturing, high finance. Some of these jobs have come back, but the dislocation is neither random nor temporary. The recession merely revealed–and accelerated–a profound economic shift that has been going on for at least 30 years, and in some respects even longer.”

The movement from a manufacturing economy to a knowledge-based one is what’s really at work, Rosin said.

“The manufacturing economy will never operate how it used to, and men are accustomed to operating in a very narrow space,” Rosin said in an interview. “The quality the workplace most values right now, flexibility, is something that women have, and men need to catch up to succeed.”

The August jobs report revealed men’s participation in the workforce to be at the lowest level since 1948, the Atlantic reported. The number of men in the workplace began declining in the 1950s, when women entered the workforce in droves.

