There's a reason why men should only use skincare products labelled for them -- and it goes beyond the colour of the bottle

It all comes down to hormones.

It turns out there’s a reason why there’s separate skincare products for men and women — and it goes beyond the gunmetal grey or pink container.

“What’s unique with the skin is that the skin is very sensitive to sex hormone levels,” Dr. Terrence Keaney, a dermatologist who specialises in men’s skin and works with Dove’s Men+Care line, told Business Insider.

Since men have a lot more testosterone than women, and lower levels of estrogen, “it’s no surprise that men’s and women’s skin is different,” Dr Keaney said.

“What works for a female patient doesn’t necessarily work for a male patient.”

Testosterone is the main reason why men’s skin is thicker, why their hair — on their face, scalp, and elsewhere — is coarse and thicker, and why they sweat more than women.

Men’s lower levels of estrogen affect their skin’s moisture content and wrinkles. Since men’s skin is so different in so many ways, it’s obvious that they would need products specially formulated for their skin.

The next time you reach for your girlfriend’s moisturizer, remember that you may not be doing as much to help your skin as you could be if you had the right product for your male skin.

