Here's the crucial reason why men should care about their skin

Shutterstock The bottom line is that skincare matters for men.

Here’s the message that dermatologists and skincare professionals want to get through to men across the globe: skincare matters.

No matter what age you are, you can benefit from developing a skincare regimen for your skin.

Why? Because it will keep your skin looking better, fresher, and younger for longer — as well as ward off irreversible sun damage.

“A lot of guys say, ‘Oh I don’t have time. I really don’t need it.’ The truth of the matter is that you do,” Chris Salgardo, author of grooming and skincare guide Manmade and president of skincare brand Kiehl’s, told Business Insider.

The most important thing men can do is use sunscreen daily.

“One of the most inexpensive ways to keep your skin looking its best for the longest period of time possible is to use a sunscreen,” Salgardo said.

Sun damage is cumulative, which means the sooner you work to prevent it by applying a broad spectrum sunscreen daily, the better off you’ll be.

Moisturizer is another cornerstone for men’s skincare. It will, over time, lessen the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, preventing them from settling in and making you appear older than you actually are.

It will also make your skin feel more supple and healthy, contribute to its natural glow, and help avoid that “tight” feeling your skin gets when you wash your face in the morning. Eye cream is another subset of moisturizer specially formulated for treatment of the thin-skinned eye area, where those wrinkles have a tendency to appear earlier.

To the guys who claim that they just don’t have enough time to develop and maintain a skincare routine, Salgardo has just one thing to say: “That’s just not true. The reality is that it’s not complex. It shouldn’t be daunting,” Salgardo told us. “You should be able to get it done and get it done quickly.”

“We’re all living longer lives,” Salgardo said. “Look the best at every age.”

