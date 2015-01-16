Research Reveals Why Men Cheat -- And It's Not What You Think

As long as monogamy has existed, so has cheating. What makes people stray from the ones they love? We wanted to find out specifically about what drives men to be unfaithful.

We talked to a leading expert on the topic: M. Gary Neuman, psychotherapist and author of The Neuman Method and The Truth About Cheating. Through his research, Neuman found that the main reason men cheat has little to do with sex or physical attraction.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Devan Joseph.



