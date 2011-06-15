Why Men Aren't Suited For Public Office

Women were long considered unsuited for public office because hormones cloud their judgment—but men like Anthony Weiner are the ones who can’t think straight, says Leslie Bennetts. Just consider the evidence.



Shot in the Congressional gym, the latest round of Weiner pictures feature the half-naked congressman grabbing his crotch, clad only in a skimpy towel or tight athletic shorts. Judging from the photographic evidence to date, Rep. Anthony Weiner—who had a successful career, an impressive wife, and a bright future until a technological misstep turned his penis oversharing into a national scandal—seems to have spent so much of his time thinking about said crotch that one wonders how much energy he managed to focus on the nation’s real problems.

