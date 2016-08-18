Why Melbourne has been named the world's most liveable city, again

A general view of the Yarra River. Photo: Paul Jeffers/Getty Images.

Melbourne has again been given the title of the world’s most liveable city.

This is the sixth time the Economist Intelligence Unit’s index has scored Melbourne first out of 140 cities for healthcare, education, stability, culture, environment and infrastructure.

Melbourne was rated 97.5 out of 100, just ahead of Vienna.

Adelaide came in equal fifth with Calgary in Canada, followed by Perth at seventh.

Sydney dropped from seventh to 11th because of a what the EIU calls a “heightened perceived threat of terrorism”.

Here are the top 10:

Source: EIU

Only 0.1 percentage points separate the top two cities, and just 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points separate Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto from Melbourne.

Melbourne’s scores out of 100:

Stability: 95

Healthcare: 100

Culture and Environment: 95.1

Education: 100

Infrastructure: 100

The lord Mayor of Melbourne, Robert Doyle, enjoyed the moment:

And here’s Melbourne’s answer to the question: Why are you the most liveable?

