Here's why megapixels don't matter for your phone camera

If you’re looking for a new phone that has a great camera, you’re going to get the term megapixel thrown at you like marketing confetti. But don’t be fooled! Megapixels don’t really matter as much as you think for smartphones. Find out why.

