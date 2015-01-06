Why McDonald's Doesn't Sell Veggie Burgers

Reuters McDonald’s is sticking to meat patties for now.

White Castle recently announced it would start selling veggie sliders.

The company joins fast food chains like Burger King and Chipotle in appealing to vegetarian consumers.

But Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek writes that McDonald’s doesn’t offer veggie burgers because no one buys them.

The chain has tried launching vegetarian burgers on numerous occasions, without success, CEO Don Thompson told investors in 2011.

“We ended up serving four a day,” Thompson said.

Darren Tristano, executive vice president at Technomic, told Businessweek that offering vegetarian options can increase the likelihood that meat-eating customers will come to your chain.

“If options like a veggie burger exists, it reduces the veto vote and gives everyone in the party a chance to order what they want,” he said.

Burger King has offered a veggie burger for years, while Chipotle launched its Sofritas tofu chilli last year.

McDonald’s has vegetarian options in India, including a veggie McMuffin and a fried vegetarian patty with cheese.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.