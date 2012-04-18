Why Mayor Michael Bloomberg Should Run For President

I had to catch a train in Washington last week. The paved street in the traffic circle around Union Station was in such poor condition that I felt as though I was on a roller coaster.



I traveled on the Amtrak Acela, our sorry excuse for a fast train, on which I had so many dropped calls on my mobile phone that you’d have thought I was on a remote desert island, not travelling from Washington to New York City.

When I got back to Union Station, the escalator in the parking garage was broken. Maybe you’ve gotten used to all this and have stopped noticing. I haven’t. Our country needs a renewal.

And that is why I still hope Michael Bloomberg will reconsider running for president as an independent candidate, if only to participate in the presidential debates and give our two-party system the shock it needs.

