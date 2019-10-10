Matt Lauer was fired from the 'Today' show after a staffer accused him of raping her at the Sochi Olympics, new book reveals

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Matt Lauer is pictured reporting from the Sochi Olympics, a trip during which a colleague alleges he raped her.

The allegations that got Matt Lauer fired from the “Today” show are finally being revealed in Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill.”

Variety, which received an advanced copy of the book, reported that Lauer’s accuser was Brooke Nevils, who reported that Lauer raped her while they were working at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Representatives of Lauer sent Insider a lengthy statement responding to the allegations Wednesday morning, claiming the encounter was consensual.

Farrow’s book was vigorously fact-checked. Insider has not independently verified the claims in Lauer’s letter.

Brooke Nevils was an NBC News staffer, who flew to the 2014 Sochi Olympics to work with Meredith Vieira, who was brought back from retirement to co-anchor the “Today” show from the Russia games.

She alleges that Lauer raped her one night after drinking with him at the hotel bar.

Nevils told Farrow she and Vieira went to the hotel bar after work one night and ran into Lauer, who joined them. She said she proceeded to drink six shots of vodka, and ended up going back to Lauer’s room twice that night. The first time, she said, was to get her press credentials which Lauer had playfully stolen from her. The second time was after Lauer invited her back.

According to the book, she “had no reason to suspect Lauer would be anything but friendly based on prior experience.”

On the second trip back to the room, Nevils said Lauer kissed her, pushed her on the bed, and kept asking if she liked anal sex. She said she declined several times.

Farrow writes that Nevils “was in the midst of telling him she wasn’t interested again when he ‘just did it.'” She said that the encounter was painful and that she “bled for days.”

Lauer was fired from NBC after Nevils filed a complaint

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan Matt Lauer looks on during the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum with democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on September 7, 2016 in New York City.

While Nevils said she told several people about what happened to her, she didn’t report him until seeing the response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal in 2017. It was then that she decided to tell Vieira what happened, who told her she should go to human resources. Lauer was swiftly fired, though NBC News did not release many details about what the accusation was at the time.

Nevils also says in the book that she had sex with Lauer multiple times after returning to New York, and sources close to Lauer emphasised to Farrow that Nevils was sometimes the person who initiated sex.

Nevils said she blamed herself for this, but stresses “it was completely transactional. It was not a relationship.” And regarding what happened in Sochi, there is no doubt in her mind that it was rape because she was “too drunk to consent” and she said “multiple times” that she didn’t want to have sex.

Farrow also adds that many of the sexual assault victims he has interviewed said they had sex again with the men who assaulted them.

The book was vigorously fact-checked. One phone call between fact-checker Sean Lavery and NBC lasted 10 hours, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When contacted by Variety about the allegations detailed in Farrow’s book, NBC News released the following statement: “Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”

Insider reached out to representatives of Lauer for comment Wednesday morning, and they responded with this statement:





Matt Lauer Open Letter (PDF)



Matt Lauer Open Letter (Text)



Insider has not independently verified the claims in Lauer’s letter.

Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” comes out October 15.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit



hotline.rainn.org/online



and receive confidential support.

