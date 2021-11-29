Matsutake mushrooms can cost over $500 per kilogram. Here’s what makes them so expensive.

Matsutake mushrooms harvested in Japan can cost over $US500 ($AU701) per kilogram.

But it’s hard for mushroom foragers to predict the quality of a harvest.

Over the past 70 years, Japan’s harvest has declined by over 95% driving up the price.

Matsutake mushrooms harvested in Japan can cost over $US500 ($AU701) per kilogram. Mushroom foragers like Gihei Fujiwara search for matsutake once a year around early fall. But it’s hard to predict the quality of a harvest. Over the past 70 years, Japan’s harvest has declined by over 95%. Now the mushrooms future is unclear. So what makes these mushrooms so expensive? And why have they almost disappeared?