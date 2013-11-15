Why Marvel Studios Changed Their Logo After 11 Years

For the first time in eleven years, Marvel Studios opened a movie on their own.

In doing so, they revealed a new logo and fanfare, which debuted in front of Thor: The Dark World and can now be seen on episodes of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Check out the logo, and then read on for what Kevin Feige had to say about creating this updated look and sound for their signature brand of entertainment.

Kevin Feige explains the creation and importance of this new logo.

“We designed the very first Marvel logo for the first Spider-Man film. We’ve used that logo for eleven years, and with Thor: The Dark World, it felt like a good time to update it because this is the very first film that only has the Marvel logo in front of it. You look back at the other films, and they’ve also featured our studio partners’ or distribution partners’ logos. But now that we are our own entity within the Walt Disney Company, it is only the Marvel logo in front of the movies. So that felt like the time to update it and have something that is more substantial as a standalone logo in front of our features. The key was, we really loved that old flip logo. We didn’t want to re-invent the wheel, but we wanted it to feel bigger, to feel more substantial, which is why it starts with the flip, but suddenly it’s more dimensional as we go through the lettering and it reveals itself with the metallic sheen before settling into the white-on-red, well known Marvel logo, with the added flourish of the arrival and the announcement of the Studios at the bottom of the word Marvel. My favourite part of it is, like all great studio logos, you need a fanfare, and we’d never had that before. We sometimes started the score of the movie, sometimes just had sound effects over it, sometimes had a song over it that leads into the beginning of the movie. So this is the first time that we have an actual, wonderful fanfare to accompany our logo. We turned to Brian Tyler to compose it for us, who this year has done two movies for us and two of what I believe to be two of the best scores in any Marvel Studios film, for Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World. So he thankfully was willing to and happy to create a spectacular standalone fanfare for us.”

