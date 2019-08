Markets experienced a sharp drop after hours when it became clear that Donald Trump would be elected president. But just a few hours later, they bounced back. Jeffrey Kleintop, Chief Global Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab stopped by our office two days after the election to talk about the markets.

