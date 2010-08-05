Why You Should Fire Your Marketing Director

It’s time to fire your marketing manager. Or at least rethink their job.



That’s the advice of David Armano, a Senior Vice President at Edelman Digital, writing recently at the Harvard Business Review.

Armano says that traditional marketers lack the skills necessary to engage with today’s online communities.

A better bet would be someone with experience in politics or technology.

This person needs to have experience putting a human face on a firm’s web presence. Keeping the peace on an internet forum is dicey business.

“He or she should know, for example, when deleting a member’s comment is wrong or justified and be prepared to explain why,” writes Armano.

Traditional marketers were pied pipers, paid to get people interested in your brand. The community manager is an ambassador, building a space for customers to interact with your brand and with each other.

Of course, after you fire your marketing director, if you don’t want to shell out for a pricey social media consultant, you can always just use the bot at “What The F— Is My Social Media Strategy.com“.

