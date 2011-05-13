Why Marketing Is A Numbers Game You Need To Win

A number of great innovations never take off because people simply never hear of them.



If you want customers, they first need to discover you. Marketing is simply leveraging channels to gain visibility for your product or service.

For every multitude of people that hear about your company, only a small percentage will take the next step to check you out and an even smaller percentage will actually buy. It’s a numbers game. You need to reach many in order to capture a few. As a small business owner you need to fight for attention and gain mind share.

Find a way to get noticed. Build and track each step and measure your success. Focus on optimization and referrals from those who choose to buy.

Remember that the best resource you have for getting new clients are your existing ones.

